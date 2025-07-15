The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Coco Gauff looks unrecognizable as bejeweled cowboy for Beyoncé concert

The tennis star crushes her fit for the “Cowboy Carter” tour concert in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan

Coco Gauff of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the womenís singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium.
Coco Gauff of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the womenís singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Beyoncé certainly brings out the best cowboy fits in athletes and celebrities for her concerts. Add tennis star Coco Gauff to that list where she looked unrecognizable in her next-level fit.

We’ve covered Jordan Chiles with her amazing cowboy look for a Beyoncé show, and Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant going cowboy twins for a another.

Now, the French Open champ who is coming off her disappointment at Wimbledon where the No. 2 seed was shocked in the first round put that behind her to focus on her fit game for the concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. She definitely came up with a winning fit combo.

RELATED: Coco Gauff’s bold skirt outshines French Open trophy in glam champ photos

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff/Instagram
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff/Instagram

Here’s all of her photos from the night.

RELATED: Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova's net worth shockingly low vs. Coco Gauff

The 21-year-old Gauff also posed with Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles for an amazing cowgirl duo.

Coco Gauff and Tina Knowles
Coco Gauff/Instagram

Gauff gushed about meeting Tina on IG Stories, and even said Beyoncé waved at her at the concert.

The tennis star has been quite popular lately off the court, even posing with Vanessa and her daughters courtside for an amazing moment, including this side-by-side with stunner Natalia at a WNBA New York Liberty game in New York.

She’s also been quite the fashion queen — her cowboy look was yet another winner of many lately.

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion