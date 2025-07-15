Coco Gauff looks unrecognizable as bejeweled cowboy for Beyoncé concert
Beyoncé certainly brings out the best cowboy fits in athletes and celebrities for her concerts. Add tennis star Coco Gauff to that list where she looked unrecognizable in her next-level fit.
We’ve covered Jordan Chiles with her amazing cowboy look for a Beyoncé show, and Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant going cowboy twins for a another.
Now, the French Open champ who is coming off her disappointment at Wimbledon where the No. 2 seed was shocked in the first round put that behind her to focus on her fit game for the concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. She definitely came up with a winning fit combo.
RELATED: Coco Gauff’s bold skirt outshines French Open trophy in glam champ photos
Here’s all of her photos from the night.
RELATED: Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova's net worth shockingly low vs. Coco Gauff
The 21-year-old Gauff also posed with Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles for an amazing cowgirl duo.
Gauff gushed about meeting Tina on IG Stories, and even said Beyoncé waved at her at the concert.
The tennis star has been quite popular lately off the court, even posing with Vanessa and her daughters courtside for an amazing moment, including this side-by-side with stunner Natalia at a WNBA New York Liberty game in New York.
She’s also been quite the fashion queen — her cowboy look was yet another winner of many lately.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’