Colorado football team flying in crazy custom Rolls Royce plane to Alamo Bowl

The Colorado football team will be arriving in San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl in style, flying in a custom Rolls Royce plane that has plenty of leg room.

Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, head coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, head coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The No. 23-ranked Colorado football team is gearing up for this weekend's showdown with the No. 17 BYU Cougars in San Antonio, Texas for the Alamo Bowl.

It will be the final game for the Buffaloes with Shedeur Sanders leading the offense with two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter taking the field.

For the game, the Buffs and Coach Prime are doing it big.

Deion Sanders Jr., who is a social media producer, shared videos of a custom plane with Rolls Royce engines that will be flying the team to San Antonio. The plane is as spacious as you would imagine.

As Deion Jr. says, "We got them overseas planes."

The plane has Colorado along the side with one of Coach Prime's catchphrases, "I Believe" on the engine right next to the Rolls Royce logo.

Does anyone do it like the Colorado Buffs?

The team is stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying.

Amazing.

Colorado and BYU will take the field on Saturday, December 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET. You know that Coach Prime and his team are going to be ready to put on a show.

