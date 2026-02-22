Connor McDavid's Wife Lauren Kyle Shares Bold Outfit Before Canada-USA Olympics Game

Perhaps the biggest game in North American hockey history is taking place on February 22, when the USA and the Canadian men's teams are facing off for the gold medal in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The bad news for North American fans is that the take is taking place early in the morning, as it needs to be concluded before the Olympic Closing Ceremony.

Jack Hughes (86) of the United States | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Still, there will be plenty of fans who will either get up early to watch or will be staying up throughout the night in order to be ready to see which country will take home gold.

The good news is that fans in Italy won't have to wait long for the contest. And one of these is the wife of Edmonton Oilers superstar forward, Connor McDavid.

Connor McDavid (97) of Canada | James Lang-Imagn Images

Lauren Kyle McDavid has been supporting McDavid for over a decade, and she has been by his side throughout Canada's run to the Olympic gold medal game.

And she'll be in the stands when McDavid leads Team Canada against the United States on Sunday.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 15 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Lauren Kyle McDavid Turns Heads With Outfit Before USA vs. Canada Game

On February 21, Lauren Kyle McDavid posted a video showing off her outfit for Canada's semifinal game against Finland.

She wore an appealing maroon jacket that had 'Canada' written on the back, showing her allegiance to the Great White North. The post was captioned, "Grwm ❤️🤍🇨🇦 ready for the finals!! Go Canada go!!! 🍁".

For what it's worth, this outfit was what McDavid wore for the semifinal and not the final. But she'll surely have a great outfit on for the gold medal game as well.

