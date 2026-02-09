Cooper Kupp Has Wholesome Embrace With Wife Anna, Kids After Seahawks Super Bowl Win

The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX on February 8 after beating the New England Patriots by a score of 29-13.

While that score doesn't suggest that it was a close contest, the reality is that New England was never even close to competing in this game. Their offense was stifled by Seattle's dominant defense to the point where they had 0 points headed into the fourth quarter.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Because their defense was so elite, the Seahawks' offense really didn't need to be all that effective. Still, they made the plays they needed to and were productive enough to secure an easy victory.

With Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined because of concussion protocol for some of the game, the Seahawks' primary target became veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. He finished the game with 6 receptions on 12 targets for 61 yards.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cooper Kupp Has Wholesome Family Moment With Wife and Kids After Super Bowl

This marks the second Super Bowl victory of Kupp's NFL career, as he won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

And Kupp got to relish this victory with his wife, Anna Marie, and his three children.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL's X account posted a video of Kupp embracing his wife and sons (Cooper, Cypress, and Solas) after the Seahawks won the Super Bowl with the caption, "@cooperkupp celebrating with the people he loves most ❤️".

.@cooperkupp celebrating with the people he loves most ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hWQg45TIZJ — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

The family then poses for photos in the wake of the big win while holding the iconic Lombardi Trophy, which was also posted to the NFL's X account.

This is a night that the entire Kupp family will surely remember forever.

