Puka Nacua's Ex Hallie Throws Subtle Shade at Rams After Seahawks Super Bowl Win
The Seattle Seahawks secured the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history after their 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots on February 8.
This was a well-deserved victory for Seattle. While the team's offense wasn't operating at full force, their defense more than made up for it with a masterful effort against Drake Maye and the rest of New England's offensive attack.
The Seahawks nearly didn't make it to Super Bowl LX in the first place, as they just barely beat the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game on January 25.
Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua isn't to blame for that loss, as he finished that NFC Championship contest with 9 catches, 165 yards, and a touchdown.
Nacua's personal life has been a storyline throughout the 2025-26 NFL season. He had a baby boy in 2025 with his ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, despite the couple no longer being in a relationship with each other.
That being said, Nacua and Aiono still seem to have a solid co-parenting relationship going on.
Hallie Aiono's Post After Seahawks Super Bowl Win Raises Eyebrows
However, a post that Aiono made after Seattle won the Super Bowl is raising some questions.
The post showed her and Nacua's son, Kingston, looking at a television screen showing the Seahawks celebrating their Super Bowl victory. The post is captioned, "💚💙".
This is an obvious reference to the Seahawks, given green and blue are their colors.
It seems that Aiono is now a Seahawks fan, which could be seen as shade directed at Nacua's Rams, given how the NFC Championship went and them both being in the NFC West division.
