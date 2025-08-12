Cowboys fan Denzel Washington blasts Jerry Jones on 'First Take'
Actor Denzel Washington joined ESPN’s “First Take” with director Spike Lee to promote their new movie, but while there he took a shot at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The 70-year-old Washington is the star in Lee’s new film Highest 2 Lowest and came with Lee to talk about the upcoming film, and also talk some sports.
They actor and director arrived and first posed for a picture with co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, where Qerim upstaged them with her fit and Smith was stoked his “guys” were there.
While Lee is all about New York and epecially the New York Knicks, Washington “loves the Cowboys” as he said on the show (so does Smith). When asked about how he feels about the current state of the Cowboys, Washington targeted Jones: “Been a while,” he said. And added, “Haven’t been to the show so you wouldn’t know what it is to win.” Here’s more of his full answer.
Jones has been to the show and won, but it’s been nearly three decades. The Cowboys last won a Super Bowl in 1996. Jones does have three rings to his name — all in the 1990s with the Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin teams.
The team has made the playoffs three consecutive years but never to the NFC Championship Game — again since the 1990s.
Washington probably echoes a lot of Cowboys fans right now with Jones, especially with the drama with star Micah Parsons who continues to hold out.
Things could get ugly in Dallas this season for Jones with the fans. Like the movie title, it’s gone from highest 2 lowest for the team of late.
