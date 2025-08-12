Molly Qerim’s fit stars in Denzel Washington, Spike Lee photo on 'First Take'
ESPN’s “First Take” had some big-time stars as guests on Tuesday’s show with actor Denzel Washington and director Spike Lee. They were upstaged by the show’s co-host Molly Qerim and her fabulous fit.
The 41-year-old Emmy winner Qerim came back after taking a long summer vacation where she rocked a fire-red dress for her July return.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes ripped-jeans fit ready for tan lines in NBA finale post
That’s nothing new for the “fashionista” as co-host Stephen A. Smith calls her and said “nobody does it better than Molly.” We’ve seen her “locked in” in a leather miniskirt, and “back to business” in a stunning minidress and heels.
Qerim is also a big New York Knicks fan along with Smith and regularity attends games. Lee showed up decked in full Knicks gear as the superfan he is, and Washington joined him as the star of Lee’s new movie Highest 2 Lowest. They all posed for an epic photo with Qerim of course standing out amongst the boys.
RELATED: Molly Qerim turns heads with dress, background in first day after ESPN move
Smith wrote on Instagram on the picture, “My guys!!!”
There was a lot of star power on First Take on Tuesday, but Qerim showed she’s always a fit star, standing out once again like she always does.
