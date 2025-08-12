Micah Parsons' new salary projection after trade request highlights team's costly mistake
It wouldn't be a Dallas Cowboys offseason without a contract saga involving a star player hanging over the head of the franchise. That is again the case in 2025, with the Micah Parsons situation spiraling out of control.
Parsons acted in good faith throughout the offseason and was around the team with the hope of landing a new deal. Unfortunately, Jerry Jones was up to his games and decided to drag his feet.
After publicly throwing shade at Parsons in the media, Parsons' frustration boiled over and he publicly requested a trade.
Now, here we are, over a week later, with no end in sight, and the team has no one to blame but Jerry Jones and his stubbornness. His desire to drag his feet in negotiations has proven to be a costly mistake whether it be financially or franchise-altering.
One way or another, Parsons is going to get paid, and Jones needs to hope that his tactics don't cost the team a generational player, because at the very least it's going to cost him millions.
"When Parsons signs his deal, whether that comes with the Cowboys or somebody else, it'll top (T.J.) Watt's average salary -- and not by a few pennies," Barnwell wrote.
"The most likely contract is a four-year deal for $172 million, with a record average salary of $43 million per season. With Parsons' $24 million salary for 2025 already guaranteed, that would come out to five years and $196 million, for an average of just over $39 million per year."
But as we all know, they wouldn't have had to pay over $40 million per year if the deal was done in a timely manner like last season -- or even earlier in the offseason.
"Nobody, not even the Cowboys, can pretend to construct a scenario where Parsons was anything less than the highest-paid edge rusher in league history," Barnwell added.
"The only question was whether Parsons would be topping (Nick) Bosa's deal or moving past somebody else's. When the Cowboys neglected to get Parsons's deal finished in 2024, other teams made deals that left the Cowboys behind."
Hopefully Jerry Jones can come to his senses and sign Parsons before the season opener, because his games are growing tired.
