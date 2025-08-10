Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes crazy prediction to Rams owner
The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since 1996.
And when was the last time they even made an NFC Championship Game? Yep, that same year.
So while star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made most of the headlines yesterday for plowing into an NFL official on the sidelines, with plenty of jokes about how it was the perfect microcosm of the mess that is America's Team, not to mention the ugly contract dispute between defensive playmaker Micah Parsons and polarizing owner Jerry Jones, it might have been franchise quarterback Dak Prescott who was caught with the craziest moment from their preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
Prescott, coming off an injury plagued 2024 season and trying to live up to his massive four-year, $240 million extension, with $231 million guaranteed, was caught telling Rams owner Stan Kroenke before their 31-21 preseason loss at SoFi Stadium, "We'll meet y'all in the NFC Championship."
Huh?
You even see Jones and his son Stephen, his right-hand man for player personnel and running the storied NFL franchise, laughing. Do they not even believe it?
It's quite a bold statement from Prescott, 32, who has a lot of success in the regular season, but has consistently come up short in the NFL playoffs. Not to mention the defending Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the upstart Washington Commanders with second-year superstar QB Jayden Daniels, made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
So yes, it's great to be cocky as the NFL's most valuable franchise's QB1, but probably a little too over the top.
