Deion Sanders reveals how scary health issues are 'to think you might not be here'
Prayers up for Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders.
Coach Prime, 57, has been battling serious health issues, and fans finally got a firsthand glimpse of the severity of it in a clip posted by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., 31, on his latest video from Well Off Media.
In the clip at about the 3:20 mark on YouTube, a visibly distraught and emotional Sanders talks about making a will.
"I don't know if I'm mentally ready, emotionally," the six-time, first team NFL All-Pro said from what looks like a doctor's office in early May. "Last night was tough. Yesterday was tough because I had to make a will. It's not easy at all to think that you might not be here, but you want to make sure everybody's straight."
The camera then cuts away to Sanders, Jr., who says he struggled with documenting it as his father requested, telling him, "Bro, I just want to be there as your son... Now as time went on, and as the battle was fought, and the battle was won, I see why. "
The two-time Super Bowl champion has been open about his previous health issues, most notably getting two toes on his left foot amputated, and dealing with blood clots.
He has a press conference at 11 a.m. local time to shed more light with his medical team. So hopefully the battle has been fought and won.
