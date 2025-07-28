Deion Sanders Had Priceless Line About ‘Staring Death in the Face’ Amid Cancer Battle
Colorado coach Deion Sanders provided reporters at Monday's press conference with all the facts about his recent cancer diagnosis, which was revealed to be the mysterious health issue he had been dealing with this past offseason.
Sanders, who turns 58 in August, said he underwent surgery to remove his bladder after doctors found a cancerous tumor there. He and his medical team confirmed his bladder cancer has been "cured" and that he will continue to coach the Buffaloes this fall.
But in true Coach Prime fashion, Sanders also added some of his signature flair along with the facts.
"What was it like staring death in the face—" one reporter started to ask Sanders during the presser.
Sanders cut him off and delivered one of his most iconic quotes of all time.
"I didn't stare death in my face. I stared life in my face, man," Sanders said. "You think I'm playing when I tell you I'm God's guide? I really am. I'm allowed to go through these trials and tribulations so that I could touch and reach you and bless people with the words, with the energy ... I never thought about no death.
"Yeah, I had to make a will because I want to be a business, I want to be a good steward for my kids and for my family. But nah, I got too much life in me to be thinking 'bout death. Too much life ... And I got work to do, we gotta win a darn championship, you talking about death?"
Priceless.
Sanders was seen discussing the process of making a will in a video clip shared by his son, Deion Jr., back in May. The Colorado coach looked a bit tired and disheartened in that candid behind-the-scenes moment, but he clearly brought nothing but good spirits with him when Monday's presser rolled around.
Sanders revealed he has had 14 surgeries since 2021, which includes two amputated toes due to blood clots in his leg that caused circulations problems. Hopefully, the worst is behind him now, and he can solely focus on what will be his third season as the Buffaloes' head coach.