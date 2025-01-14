Dan Campbell's wife Holly roasts him perfectly with sick Lions throwback jersey
Holly Campbell is keeping the mood light for husband Dan Campbell before Saturday’s big Detroit Lions home playoff game vs. the Washington Commanders.
The wife of the Detroit head coach has definitely had fun this season on social media like when she shared what Dan looks like without a hat during a “rare” date night, and when she revealed the surprisingly tiny truck he drives as well as his sleep habits. She’s also danced to victory with daughter Piper at a game while wearing a viral unique all-black Lions fit she posted.
After the Lions big win in the regular season finale over the Minnesota Vikings to secure the No. 1 seed and have a bye over the past weekend, Holly sent a sweet message to “our peeps” the fans to get them hyped for the divisional round at Ford Field.
She did her own hyping of her husband in the most hilarious way. Holly said “did some fun things today” and certainly funny on Tuesday of game week by wearing a sick throwback Lions Dan Campbell No. 89 jersey, but with just a little twist to the last name.
Dan certainly does come across as the ultimate “meathead” with his 6-foot-5 frame and always seeming like he’s 10 cups of coffee deep. He can surely appreciated the “fun” Holly had with his jersey — at least he will after he’s not stressing about game planning for the Commanders.
Her hair length is also about what Dan’s was when he played for the team from 2006-2008.
The question is what does Brock Wright think about the jersey? He’s the current No. 89 on the Lions as a tight end/fullback.
Holly Campbell definitely is having fun during this 15-2 run for the team and her “meathead” husband, and hopes to keep it going all the way to New Orleans on February 9 for what would be the Lions first-ever Super Bowl appearance.
