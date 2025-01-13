Lane Kiffin's birthday post for son Knox confirms Ole Miss move for ex-wife Layla too
So yes, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI had followed the bread crumbs correctly.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, always one to play coy, (including deleting posts of him and his ex-wife together recently) with the media and his fans on social media, made it crystal clear today with his heartwarming birthday post to his son Knox, the youngest of his three children, that the reconciliation of his nuclear family, including ex-wife Layla, is a reality.
Postin on X, the former USC Trojans head coach, where his middle daughter Presley is playing volleyball, and Knox and Layla live in nearby Manhattan Beach, wrote, " Happy birthday Knox!! We are so blessed. So excited you will be coming back to the South where it all started 16 years ago!!! Where God and Family is all that matters!!"
On Jan. 9, he had pretty much confirmed that his ex-wife and son would indeed be joining him and eldest daughter Landry in Oxford, Mississippi when he re-posted a story that had said it was happening. But now he said it firsthand.
The 49-year-old rabble-rouser, had been telling us for months this was happening, but given his trolling social media personality, it was hard to get a read on the Hotty Toddy hero.
As far as those Dallas Cowboys rumors, the son of NFL defensive genius Monte Kiffin, he did say "South." Dallas, Texas, is certainly still part of the south.
And even though Knox is only in high scool, dad still had a little fun with him on Instagram with some unfortunate hair choices.
