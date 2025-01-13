The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's birthday post for son Knox confirms Ole Miss move for ex-wife Layla too

It's officially official. The Ole Miss head coach makes it crystal clear that his son Knox and presumably his ex-wife are joining him in Oxford.

Matthew Graham

Jul 29, 2010: Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Jul 29, 2010: Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

So yes, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI had followed the bread crumbs correctly.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, always one to play coy, (including deleting posts of him and his ex-wife together recently) with the media and his fans on social media, made it crystal clear today with his heartwarming birthday post to his son Knox, the youngest of his three children, that the reconciliation of his nuclear family, including ex-wife Layla, is a reality.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry has sweet birthday post for little bro ‘Knoxie’

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

Postin on X, the former USC Trojans head coach, where his middle daughter Presley is playing volleyball, and Knox and Layla live in nearby Manhattan Beach, wrote, " Happy birthday Knox!! We are so blessed. So excited you will be coming back to the South where it all started 16 years ago!!! Where God and Family is all that matters!!"

On Jan. 9, he had pretty much confirmed that his ex-wife and son would indeed be joining him and eldest daughter Landry in Oxford, Mississippi when he re-posted a story that had said it was happening. But now he said it firsthand.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's ex-wife Layla is fairytale 'bday princess' in Landry's adorable post

Layla Kiffin and Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

The 49-year-old rabble-rouser, had been telling us for months this was happening, but given his trolling social media personality, it was hard to get a read on the Hotty Toddy hero.

As far as those Dallas Cowboys rumors, the son of NFL defensive genius Monte Kiffin, he did say "South." Dallas, Texas, is certainly still part of the south.

And even though Knox is only in high scool, dad still had a little fun with him on Instagram with some unfortunate hair choices.

Knox Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard

Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend

QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots

One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships