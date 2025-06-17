Did Aaron Rodgers' secret marriage to Brittani actually happen?
Last week, after photos of Aaron Rodgers emerged wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring, the new Pittsburgh Steelers QB confirmed that he had tied the knot — and had been married for "a couple of months." But did the secret marriage happen at all? That's what some are questioning.
While Rodgers only had a few words to say about his marriage, he gushed about dating a woman known only as Brittani when appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" in December 2024, revealing that the pair were in a "serious relationship" and "in love."
According to a new Daily Mail report, however, several places where Rodgers could have tied the knot have no record of a marriage taking place.
"A clerk in the Pennsylvania county where Rodgers was rumored to be living told DailyMail.com this week that no such marriage involving the football star has been registered," the article stated, adding that "county officials in Las Vegas, a common venue for quick celebrity weddings, also confirmed that there is no record of an Aaron Rodgers getting married there this year."
Of course, just because these particular locations do not have a record of Rodgers' marriage, doesn't mean he's not married — he could have wed somewhere else entirely.
Only adding to gossip surrounding Rodgers' and Brittani's apparent nuptials were the rumors that the former Packers QB's brother, Jordan Rodgers, didn't attend the wedding, and neither did his wife, JoJo Fletcher. (Jordan, who won Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette," opened up on the show about his estranged relationship with his older brother.)
