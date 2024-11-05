The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez explains why he called out rapper Fat Joe

The Dodgers second baseman is partying it up like a rock star, but going too hard might get him in trouble.

Alex Gonzalez

Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez celebrates with fans during the 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown Los Angeles.
Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez celebrates with fans during the 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown Los Angeles. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez is riding the high of the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series victory — and living it up like a rock star as well. But going too hard might get him in trouble.

Enrique Hernandez 2024
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50), third baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) wait in the outfield for a pitching change during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

During the Dodgers’ victory parade on Friday, November 1, the Puerto Rican second baseman took slight dig at fellow riqueño Fat Joe, who performed after Game 3 of this year’s world series. 

“[Fat Joe] came out and sang — and guess what? We didn't even need to play because after that performance we had already won!,” Kiké said.

As we know, Kiké is a proud Angeleno, while Joe reps New York — so this East Coast vs West Coast rivalry is a tale as old as time. But Kiké has since clarified what he meant with the comments.

Kiké made an appearance at a Los Angeles Raising Cane’s store on Monday, Nov. 4, where he met with the press and answered from fans. When asked about his comments on Joe, Kiké offered a hilarious explanation, noting that he had a bit in his system at the time.

“I don’t apologize for what I said,” Kiké noted. “I was just blacked out for a couple of minutes and there may or may not have been a lot of Budweiser in my system.”

Kiké revealed that he hasn’t heard from Joe, however, he may want to make things right sooner rather than later.

Because as we know, Joe can turn the smoke all the way up.

Fat Joe 2024
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Fat Joe performs before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Published
