Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez explains why he called out rapper Fat Joe
Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez is riding the high of the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series victory — and living it up like a rock star as well. But going too hard might get him in trouble.
During the Dodgers’ victory parade on Friday, November 1, the Puerto Rican second baseman took slight dig at fellow riqueño Fat Joe, who performed after Game 3 of this year’s world series.
“[Fat Joe] came out and sang — and guess what? We didn't even need to play because after that performance we had already won!,” Kiké said.
As we know, Kiké is a proud Angeleno, while Joe reps New York — so this East Coast vs West Coast rivalry is a tale as old as time. But Kiké has since clarified what he meant with the comments.
Kiké made an appearance at a Los Angeles Raising Cane’s store on Monday, Nov. 4, where he met with the press and answered from fans. When asked about his comments on Joe, Kiké offered a hilarious explanation, noting that he had a bit in his system at the time.
“I don’t apologize for what I said,” Kiké noted. “I was just blacked out for a couple of minutes and there may or may not have been a lot of Budweiser in my system.”
Kiké revealed that he hasn’t heard from Joe, however, he may want to make things right sooner rather than later.
Because as we know, Joe can turn the smoke all the way up.
