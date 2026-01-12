Drake Maye almost forgets wife Ann after Patriots win talking about ‘special’ family
Star quarterback Drake Maye secured the first playoff victory of his NFL career on January 11, as his New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 16-3 at Gillette Stadium.
Maye finished the game with 268 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception through the air and 66 rushing yards on 10 carries. The Patriots' offense wasn't functioning at full force, but their defense did more than enough to win their first playoff game since 2019.
Not only has Drake become beloved among the Patriots' fan base, but his wife, Ann Michael Maye, has also become a fan favorite.
This wholesome couple met when they were 12 years old and have been together since 2015. They both attended the University of North Carolina and were married in the summer of 2025.
Ann Michael has become very popular on TikTok, as she posts baking videos that New England fans love because these result in their star quarterback getting well-deserved sweet treats at home.
Nobody appreciates Ann Michael more than Drake. Yet, that wouldn't be completely clear after a comment he made after Sunday's win that's making waves on social media.
Drake Maye almost misses wife's name when discussing family presence at Patriots game
When Maye was asked about his family attending Sunday's game, he said, “Yeah, my parents come to every game, so they're always here. And my three brothers were here, which is pretty cool, all three of them being here. It's just special sharing these moments with them. Going home, probably playing ping-pong until 1:30, or doing something with those guys. So having them in the house, it's cool. Three of my best friends," per an X post from Tom Caroll.
"Obviously Ann Michael, can’t forget about her," Maye added.
It's a good thing that Maye remembered to mention his wife at the end, or else Patriots fans would have something to be upset with him about, which is very rare these days.
