Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael sends subtle message with ‘baby steps’ post

Few people in the sports world are more popular than New England Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye right now.

While Maye showed a lot of promise during his rookie 2024-25 season, he has developed into one of the league's best quarterbacks in his second campaign. This is a large reason why the Patriots finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and are among the favorites to win the AFC.

Drake isn't the only Maye who has endeared himself to the football community. His wife, Ann Michael, has become a celebrity in her own right, largely because of her TikTok activity, which often shows her making baked goods.

Ann Michael Maye's steadfast support of her husband Drake had spanned over a decade. They met at 12 years old, began dating in 2015, both attended the University of North Carolina, and were married in the summer of 2025.

Given the natural order of things, it's safe to assume that the Mayes might want to expand their family at some point in the relatively near future. But neither has said that publicly.

Ann Michael Maye uses 'baby steps' as song for TikTok post

While a baby isn't yet on the way, that didn't keep Ann Michael from using Olivia Dean's "Baby Steps" song for her most recent TikTok post, which was released on January 13 and shows her entire gameday routine.

This could be taken several different ways. One is that Maye is trying to show that the Patriots' run to another Super Bowl can only go one small step at a time. Or perhaps she just likes the song.

Regardless, it's an interesting song choice for the "Queen of the North".

