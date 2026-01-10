Patriots' Drake Maye Confirms Spot Amongst NFL Elites

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is no stranger to individual accolades.

During his standout career at the University of North Carolina, the Huntersville native was named the ACC Player of the Year, as well as the Rookie of the Year in 2022. Maye also won the Shaun Alexander Award, given to the top freshman in college football, as well as earning a First-Team All-ACC nod. Amid the spoils, he led the Tar Heels to appearances in the 2022 ACC Championship Game and Holiday Bowl in just his first season at the helm in Chapel Hill.

Accordingly, Maye is well-versed in the importance such achievements can have on a football team. His meteoric rise to the top of the NFL quarterback ranks has been one of the main reasons why the Patriots are about to host its first playoff game since Jan. 2020 — as well as being considered a serious contender to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX.

Once again, Maye’s performance has been recognized — this time among the NFL’s brightest stars. He was named to the second team of the 2025 AP NFL All-Pro team, edged out by Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford for first-team honors.

Drake Maye is Worthy of MVP Honors

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) calls the snap count against the Miami Dolphins defense during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Though many within the NFL Universe will see Stafford’s first-squad selection as validation for an MVP vote, Maye’s 2025 season resume proves that he is deservedly worthy of both honors. While Maye is undoubtedly and rightfully proud of an honor on which few athletes are bestowed, a valid argument can be made that Maye was also deserving of the top spot.

Despite Stafford having finished the season with more touchdown passes (46, to Maye’s 31) and passing yards (4,707 to Maye’s 4,394), the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft holds the league’s top spot when it comes to completion percentage (72%) and passer rating (113.5.) Maye also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns on the ground — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique.

Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. Even amid a four-touchdown performance from Stafford in the Rams’ 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, Maye is seemingly performing at a higher level than any quarterback in the NFL heading into the playoffs.

Whether Maye is selected as the 2025 NFL MVP is still a matter of conjecture. However, it should be argued that the Pats’ second-year starter only helped to enhance his case in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins. Maye entered this game needing a clean, yet commanding performance against New England’s division rivals.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) run off the field after a Patriots touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Maye finished the day by completing 14-of-18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown. He also added five carries for 41 yards against the Dolphins. The victory solidified the 14-3 Pats’ spot in postseason play for the first time since 2021.

In the final analysis, Maye’s performance has not only earned him the chance to be mentioned among the NFL’s elites at his position, but also the right to be considered for its top prize. While the chants surrounding his name are likely to gain in volume when the Pats host the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild card round this weekend at Gillette Stadium, the North Carolina native is among those considered by his fans, teammates and head coach Mike Vrabel to be most responsible for their special run of success this season.

“He's been everything that we've asked and he continues to get better,” Vrabel said. “He's not satisfied. So I know that our success, where we are right now today, has a lot to do with Drake Maye."

Perhaps that type of endorsement is the greatest accolade of them all.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!