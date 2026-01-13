Drake Maye’s wife Ann turns heads in pajama shorts prepping for Patriots playoff push

The New England Patriots are back in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2019 when Tom Brady led them to a Super Bowl. Now, second-year quarterback Drake Maye is behind center and has fans dreaming of adding a seventh Lombardi trophy to its collection.

While Maye is making headlines on the field for his play, his wife Ann Michael is off the field.

Her sparkly pants Patriots fit was a big hit before the Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and then she had a wordless flex from her seats after the game.

On Tuesday, she posted to let everyone know “see you next week” while showing off her Saturday fun at Gillette Stadium.

She also took to TikTok — where she’s also a star for her baking videos that fans have inundated her comments with — to show off what a game day is like for her, including waking up in hear head-turning pajama shorts.

Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Maye and the Patriots will host the Houston Texans and their furocious defense on Sunday. No doubt Ann Michael will be up for that one.

She’s always a hit on game days like this stunning head-to-toe New England blue look, and herall-red Patriots stunner, and the the perfect winter getup for the AFC East clincher.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.

