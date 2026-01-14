Drake Maye’s wife Ann jokes about scary knife slip-up in latest baking video

It's hard to be more beloved that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye right now.

Maye is fresh off winning his first NFL playoff victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, and his team is a favorite for their January 18 game against the Houston Texans in the NFL Divisional round.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The only person who Patriots fans might be more enamored with than Drake Maye is his wife, Ann Michael. This couple met when they were 12 years old, began dating in 2015, attended the University of North Carolina together, and got married in the summer of 2025.

Ann Michael has become a social media celebrity, largely because of her TikTok prominence. She's best known for showing videos of her baking, which prompts endless heartwarming and hilarious comments from Patriots fans.

Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye celebrate the Patriots huge win at the Buffalo Bills. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Ann Michael Maye narrowly misses mishap in latest baking video

On January 13, Ann Michael Maye blessed her 360,700 TikTok followers with another video showing her making her and Drake's dinner, which was spaghetti squash.

In the video, she takes fans through her cooking process, which involves taking a big knife to cut the giant squash in half.

Ann Michael Maye in a January 13 TikTok video. | TikTok/@annmichaelmaye

"I feel like I'm really gonna chop my hand off or something here. That would be not good, at all," she then said before getting her chopping form down and ultimately getting the squash cut in half.

She then put together a sauce that involved cottage cheese and tomatoes, and added ground beef to what she would be putting inside of her chopped squash. As she puts the finished product together, fans couldn't help but notice Drake making a cameo in the video's background.

Ann Michael Maye's January 13 TikTok video. | TikTok/@annmichaelmaye

While the finished product didn't look very aesthetically pleasing, Maye's skill as a chef likely ensured it was worth her energy.

