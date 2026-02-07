Drake Maye Has Special Moment With Wife Ann Michael Before Patriots Super Bowl

The winner of the Super Bowl LX will be determined right about 48 hours from this writing. Heading into the weekend, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye spent some time off the field with his wife Ann Michael before he faces off with the Seattle Seahawks for the ultimate football prize.

The 23-year-old Maye out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has had quite the season, throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) are set to battle on Sunday. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, he will look to bring New England it’s seventh Super Bowl trophy and only one with a quarterback not named Tom Brady, who last did it in 2019.

While Maye was the Patriots team MVP, his wife was off the field with her TikTok cooking shows that have fans going crazy, and her fire fits like her wild red pants, and her sweatshirt with a message on it for her hubby, and her sweet custom winter look below in the AFC Championship game.

Ann Michael Maye with the perfect fit for the AFC Championship Game. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

She got to celebrate the AFC Championship with the other Patriots WAGs.

Now, Ann Michael hopes to be celerbating a Super Bowl. She said on Instagram, “Super Bowl weekend off to a good start!” while crushing an all-denim fit.

She also showed having a sweet moment with Drake when had some downtime.

Drake Maye with wife Ann Michael | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

They are playing Mahjong, which Ann Michael has shown an interest in before.

Soon, they’ll have an offseason full of fun hangs and more Ann Michael fit slays.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

