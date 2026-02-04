Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Turns Heads With Pilates Fit Photo Before Super Bowl
In this story:
The New England Patriots have touched down in California ahead of their Super Bowl LX showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, which will be taking place on Sunday.
All eyes will be on Patriots 23-year-old quarterback Drake Maye, as he is set to make his first Super Bowl appearance and lead his team to the promised land for the first time since the 2018 season.

As beloved as Maye is within the Patriots and the NFL communities, his wife, Ann Michael Maye, is even more of a cult hero.
Maye is notorious for her social presence, which largely includes her baking and cookies TikTok videos. She posts new recipes daily, and her wholesome and hilarious comments section is one of the most entertaining reads in the sports world at the moment.

Ann Michael Maye doesn't let her fondness for cooking and baking impact her motivation to be active, as she also posts constant photos and updates of herself in the gym and finds other ways to get workouts in.

Ann Michael Maye Causes Stir With Pre-Super Bowl Pilates Workout Selfie
This remained the case on February 4, when Maye posted a photo to her Instagram story of her at a Pilates studio in Santa Clara, California (where Super Bowl LX will take place).
The post doesn't have a caption, as Maye appeared to have snapped it right after the workout ended.
Maye will likely be sweating out her husband's game on Sunday against a difficult Seattle defense to navigate.
And if Maye can persevere, he will already have etched himself into NFL history, despite still having a whole career ahead of him.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.