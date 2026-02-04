Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Turns Heads With Pilates Fit Photo Before Super Bowl

The New England Patriots have touched down in California ahead of their Super Bowl LX showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, which will be taking place on Sunday.

All eyes will be on Patriots 23-year-old quarterback Drake Maye, as he is set to make his first Super Bowl appearance and lead his team to the promised land for the first time since the 2018 season.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to the media. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As beloved as Maye is within the Patriots and the NFL communities, his wife, Ann Michael Maye, is even more of a cult hero.

Maye is notorious for her social presence, which largely includes her baking and cookies TikTok videos. She posts new recipes daily, and her wholesome and hilarious comments section is one of the most entertaining reads in the sports world at the moment.

Some fans are in for a treat from Ann Michael Maye. | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Ann Michael Maye doesn't let her fondness for cooking and baking impact her motivation to be active, as she also posts constant photos and updates of herself in the gym and finds other ways to get workouts in.

Ann Michael Maye getting her workout selfie on. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Ann Michael Maye Causes Stir With Pre-Super Bowl Pilates Workout Selfie

This remained the case on February 4, when Maye posted a photo to her Instagram story of her at a Pilates studio in Santa Clara, California (where Super Bowl LX will take place).

The post doesn't have a caption, as Maye appeared to have snapped it right after the workout ended.

Ann Michael Maye's February 4 Instagram post. | Instagram/@annmichaelhmaye

Maye will likely be sweating out her husband's game on Sunday against a difficult Seattle defense to navigate.

And if Maye can persevere, he will already have etched himself into NFL history, despite still having a whole career ahead of him.

