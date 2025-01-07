The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Mina Kimes ruins Laura Rutledge’s stellar fit by accidentally camera crashing

It's all fun and games on ESPN's "NFL Live" set until Kimes walks directly in front of Rutledge's camera shot. That's especially true with such a stellar look.

Matthew Graham

Oct 30, 2022: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge
Oct 30, 2022: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN is full of drama these days.

The biggest stars like Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith are always in the headlines, both with their ESPN shows and their brash off-air comments, so it was a bit refreshing to only have hijinks hilarity on the set of "NFL Live."

When host Laura Rutledge, 36, was doing a segment with NFL insider Adam Schefter, 58, analyst Mina Kimes, 39, showed zero camera awareness and totally strutted into Rutledge's shot.

RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim flexes legs in sparkly minidress 'back to business'

Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes
Adam Schefter via ESPN/X

Rutledge made the best of it like a true professional, and Kimes was laughing hysterically with the on-air misstep.

Mina Kimes
Adam Schefter via ESPN/X

The only thing worse is that Kimes walked in front of Rutledge's fantastic blouse, that almost resembled a blazer off the shoulders.

RELATED: Fans mock Stephen A. Smith's try-too-hard fit on ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown'

Laura Rutledge
Laura Rutledge/Instagram

Schefter posted the entire mishap on his X account, and as of this posting, it had already been watched 1.9 million times. He captioned it, "Scouting report on @minakimes: next level camera awareness."

Kimes reposted it writing, "Adam you look way too happy here imo."

The "NFL Live" crew is putting in long hours on not much sleep heading into the NFL playoffs, so Kimes can be forgiven for the funny blunder. Rutledge, for her part, showed pure class, doing it in style as always with another fantastic fit. Not to mention she's covering the College Football Playoff for ESPN as well.

Laura Rutledge
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit

WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game

No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet

Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress

New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News