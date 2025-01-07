ESPN’s Mina Kimes ruins Laura Rutledge’s stellar fit by accidentally camera crashing
ESPN is full of drama these days.
The biggest stars like Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith are always in the headlines, both with their ESPN shows and their brash off-air comments, so it was a bit refreshing to only have hijinks hilarity on the set of "NFL Live."
When host Laura Rutledge, 36, was doing a segment with NFL insider Adam Schefter, 58, analyst Mina Kimes, 39, showed zero camera awareness and totally strutted into Rutledge's shot.
Rutledge made the best of it like a true professional, and Kimes was laughing hysterically with the on-air misstep.
The only thing worse is that Kimes walked in front of Rutledge's fantastic blouse, that almost resembled a blazer off the shoulders.
Schefter posted the entire mishap on his X account, and as of this posting, it had already been watched 1.9 million times. He captioned it, "Scouting report on @minakimes: next level camera awareness."
Kimes reposted it writing, "Adam you look way too happy here imo."
The "NFL Live" crew is putting in long hours on not much sleep heading into the NFL playoffs, so Kimes can be forgiven for the funny blunder. Rutledge, for her part, showed pure class, doing it in style as always with another fantastic fit. Not to mention she's covering the College Football Playoff for ESPN as well.
