ESPN’s Pat McAfee’s heartfelt moment with sad young Texas fan after Ohio State loss
Pat McAfee certainly didn’t pick the Texas Longhorns to win the Cotton Bowl vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, trolling Texas fans with his Horns down Buckeyes selection. He felt the rath of their fans after that with middle fingers pointed his way.
After the game, however, McAfee was all love for a young Texas fan who needed some after watching his favorite team’s national title hopes get dashed in a great College Football Playoff semifinal.
McAfee, who was a former NFL punter for the Indianapolis Colts, is known for his hot takes and loud personality and is a perfect compliment to the likes of Lee Corso and Nick Saban on College GameDay and pregame shows like on Friday when he crushed on Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.
Jokes aside, McAfee showed what sportsmanship and college football is all about after seeing a crying Texas fan after the game and going over to console him and give him a fist bump.
That’s a heartwarming moment that kid will never forget despite the Longhorns losing 28-14 after having first and goal and the 1-yard line with a chance to tie the game late in the 4th quarter.
The Buckeyes may have won the game, but Pat McAfee won over some hearts on Friday.
