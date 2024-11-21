Pat McAfee's wife shares ESPN host adorably dancing with 1-year-old daughter
No offense to the "Inside the NBA" crew and Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee is the current king of ESPN.
Not only has he carved out an empire with "The Pat McAfee Show" on his terms with the worldwide leader in sports (plus is a star for ESPN's franchise property "College GameDay"), the former Indianapolis Colts punter turned media mogul now consistently breaks news on his show, like he did today with No. 2 overall high school prospect on ESPN's 2025 Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who de-committed from the USC Trojans and is now joining Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
While the 37-year-old bombastic host is polarizing, his wife Samantha consistently shows a much softer side of her husband, especially when it comes to their 1-year-old daughter Mackenzie. In her most recent Instagram Stories, Samantha shares a heartwarming video of her husband and daughter dancing together with the caption, "sweet memories."
At the time when Mackenzie was born, Samantha intimated that it was tough road for the couple.
"Our journey to get to this point was everything but easy, "she wrote in an Instagram post. "However we wouldn’t change anything if it means we would have this perfect angel baby... We are so incredibly in love, our hearts are full and our lives feel complete."
Even the McAfee haters have to admit this father/daughter dance is precious indeed.
