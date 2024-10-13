Livvy Dunne's OMG reaction to LSU's upset win with bf Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes have a lot to cheer about these days. Saturday’s LSU Tigers football game ending at Death Valley was a moment for the couple and every Tigers fan to cheer about.
LSU won with an incredible walk-off touchdown in overtime, 29-26, over the Ole Miss Rebels. It was quite the scene in the stands right after the big win.
Dunne and Skenes were there to witness it all. The viral gymnast documented the insane moment of the win from her perspective in the crowd. She shows the crowd storming the field right after the touchdown, and then showed Skenes’ reaction standing there before turning the camera around for a selfie where she’s screaming into the camera. The caption on her Instagram simply read, “last night was 🤌.”
It was certainly electric in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Dunne is a fifth-year senior at LSU as the gymnastics team tries to repeat as national champs. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the now 22 year old at a football game this season, either. At the home opener in September, Dunne slayed in tiger-print boots and a miniskirt.
Skenes, 22, is now a star pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and had a tremendous rookie season, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA. He was the No. overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU.
Dunne and Skenes met while he was at LSU after she “stalked him” after a game. They have been together since 2023. The two obviously are huge Tigers fans and it’s great both sharing such a big moment together.
