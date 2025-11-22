Livvy Dunne flexes LSU gymnastics move in bikini for Pirates pitcher’s Hawaii wedding
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes hit Hawaii for a Pittsburgh Pirates teammate’s wedding. While there, Dunne showed off her former LSU gymanstics skills while in a bikini jumping off a boat with an insane move.
Skenes is coming off his second season with the Pirates where he won his first Cy Young Award on a night where Dunne stole his thunder in a head-turning black dress.
The 23-year-old Dunne finished her fifth and final season of gymanstics at LSU and has been living the influencer life since. Skenes and her bought an apartment in New York City after losing out on Babe Ruth’s old one, and a new dream house in Jupiter, Florida, where they were seen struggling to put furniture together like most couples.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has cheesy Paul Skenes joke after Pirates pitcher wins Cy Young Award
They left that all behind to hit up pitcher Jared Jones and his fiancée Rylie Fox’s wedding in Kauai. Skenes was seen enjoying himself in the water where Dunne called her boyfriend a “merman.”
And Dunne was seen in her blue bikini on a boat.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flaunts new house in Tiger Woods’ neighborhood with pool selfie
That’s when she let her athletic gene take over for the crowd and decided to do a crazy twisting backflip off the side of the boat.
She just missed that landing, but it was a great effort.
Dunne has said she misses gymnastics while practicing some moves. For a minute she got to relive her athletic glory years while with Skenes and friends in Hawaii.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
