Livvy Dunne flexes LSU gymnastics move in bikini for Pirates pitcher’s Hawaii wedding

The former college gymnast shows off an insane maneuver off a boat to the delight of the crowd.

Matt Ryan

Flashback: LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes hit Hawaii for a Pittsburgh Pirates teammate’s wedding. While there, Dunne showed off her former LSU gymanstics skills while in a bikini jumping off a boat with an insane move.

Skenes is coming off his second season with the Pirates where he won his first Cy Young Award on a night where Dunne stole his thunder in a head-turning black dress.

The 23-year-old Dunne finished her fifth and final season of gymanstics at LSU and has been living the influencer life since. Skenes and her bought an apartment in New York City after losing out on Babe Ruth’s old one, and a new dream house in Jupiter, Florida, where they were seen struggling to put furniture together like most couples.

They left that all behind to hit up pitcher Jared Jones and his fiancée Rylie Fox’s wedding in Kauai. Skenes was seen enjoying himself in the water where Dunne called her boyfriend a “merman.”

Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes/Instagram

And Dunne was seen in her blue bikini on a boat.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

That’s when she let her athletic gene take over for the crowd and decided to do a crazy twisting backflip off the side of the boat.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

She just missed that landing, but it was a great effort.

Dunne has said she misses gymnastics while practicing some moves. For a minute she got to relive her athletic glory years while with Skenes and friends in Hawaii.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

