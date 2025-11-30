Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry parties in Nashville when dad’s LSU decision made
Lane Kiffin is leaving the Ole Miss Rebels for the LSU Tigers. While the decision was being made, his daughter Landry Kiffin was partying all weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.
The coach put out this post on Sunday on X announcing his decision:
Landry, 20, is an Ole Miss student and the reason her dad stayed back in 2022.
This season, though, she raised eyebrows, though, dating LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks and hard launching her relationship the week the Tigers played Ole Miss. She’s then missed several Rebels games in favor of Weeks’ where she rocked fits like a white-tiger LSU look at Alabama, and this custom one with her boyfriend’s sister.
If that didn’t cause enough of a stir in the crazy soap opera that is Lane and this coaching search, she was spotted at an LSU booster club meeting just this week.
While dad and Ole Miss played at the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State and brother Knox had a big high school football playoff game, Landry was in Nashville eating sushi and doing a selfie dance for a bestie’s birthday. She danced a second day and night on her TikTok “fit check” while all the drama was unfolding back home.
Landry is known for her expensive shopping habits — something Lane has repeatedly made fun of. It’s almost her birthday again in December where dad and his new big paycheck might be spending a bunch on her new clothes like last year’s insane haul.
Will she be buying more LSU gear?
