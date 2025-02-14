The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch 'hella juiced' to join cast of hit HBO show

'Euphoria' last aired in 2022. Production is underway on season 3, which is expected to premiere later this year.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marshawn Lynch at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center.


Marshawn Lynch has built quite a resume outside of football, and this year, he gets to add another euphoric credit to his growing acting repertoire.

On Friday, Feb. 14, HBO announced that the former NFL running back will be joining the third season of teen drama, “Euphoria.” The news was revealed via a statement from HBO, as well as an Instagram post accompanying the announcement.

"I'm hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera,” said Lynch in a statement. “At the end of the day, I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

Lynch previously starred in the 2023 comedy “Bottoms” as a teacher named Mr. G, who was the sponsor of a girls high school fight club. He also stars in the 2025 comedy action film, “Love Hurts.”

“Euphoria” tells the story of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a teenage drug addict grappling with her newfound sobriety. The show, which was created by Sam Levinson, first premiered in 2019, and is a loose adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. 

The show’s second season aired in 2022. Season 3 of “Euphoria” is currently in production in Los Angeles, with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, and Colman Domingo set to return as main cast members. Also joining the cast is Spanish singer Rosalía.

“Euphoria” season three is expected to premiere in 2026.

Marshawn Lynch
Oct 22, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears former running back Marshawn Lynch stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.




