Russell Wilson posts expletive-filled quote amid NFL free agency uncertainty
Russell Wilson usually isn't one to drop f-bombs.
The deeply religious Super Bowl winning quarterback, still in NFL free agency limbo with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is also a loving father to his four children and pop-star wife Ciara, often posting their family fun times together on their social media handles.
So it was a bit surprising that the former Seattle Seahawks franchise star posted such an expletive-laden inspirational quote on his Instagram Stories in all caps.
"Everyone wants to be a champion," it reads. "Until they taste the blood, sweat, and and f**king heartbreak it takes to get there. Winners aren't made in victory; they're built in the trenches of every damn loss. Keep f**king rising."
As of this posting, Wilson, 36, is still looking for his next team as the Steelers seem like they're in no hurry to bring him back. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Ciara's plus-one has set up meetings with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.
The timing reflects growing frustrating that with all of the quarterback signings in NFL free agency, including former teammate Justin Fields to the New York Jets on a two-year, $40 million deal, with $30 million guaranteed, Wilson is still a man without a home.
Luckily, he's still very much winning in his actual home.
