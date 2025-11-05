Anthony Edwards' injury status revealed for Wolves' showdown with Knicks
Ant is back.
Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards will make his return on Wednesday night after missing essentially five games with a mild hamstring strain. He's good to go for Minnesota's marquee showdown with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN), according to insider Shams Charania.
Ten days ago, Edwards left the Wolves' third game of the season — the home opener against the Pacers — after just a few minutes, and he was quickly ruled out with hamstring tightness. The initial reporting from Charania was that Edwards would miss two weeks, which meant he might miss up to eight games if the Wolves erred on the conservative side with their best player.
Instead, it's just four missed games in total for Edwards, although it feels more like five, given that he only played the first 3:08 against Indiana.
The Wolves did about as well as you'd expect without Ant. They hung on to beat the Pacers at home, lost to the Nuggets, and then dropped a thriller against the Lakers when they overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half, only to lose on an Austin Reaves buzzer-beating floater. After that, they handled business on the road against a pair of bad teams, the Hornets and Nets.
Coming off of trips to their respective conference finals, the Timberwolves and Knicks both sit at 4-3 heading into this high-profile matchup on national TV.
Minnesota has gotten big offensive contributions from Julius Randle (26 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.9 apg) and Jaden McDaniels (18.6 ppg) this season, particularly during Edwards' absence. Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert have also averaged double figures in scoring through seven games.
Edwards scored 41 points in the season opener in Portland and then had 31 in a loss to the Lakers two nights later. He's coming off of back-to-back second team All-NBA selections and is hoping to take another leap into legitimate MVP contention in his sixth season. If the Wolves have Edwards, Randle, and McDaniels all going on a given night, they'll be difficult to beat.
The Knicks started 2-0, then dropped three consecutive games before bouncing back with wins in their last two outings. They're led by the duo of Jalen Brunson (29 ppg) and Karl-Anthony Towns (20.4 ppg, 13.1 rpg), as well as two-way wings OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.
This is just the third meeting between the two teams since the trade that sent Randle, DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick to Minnesota in exchange for Towns. The Knicks blew out the Wolves at Target Center in the first meeting last December, but the Wolves bounced back with a win at MSG in January.