All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards' injury status revealed for Wolves' showdown with Knicks

Edwards will be back in action on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Will Ragatz

Nov 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ant is back.

Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards will make his return on Wednesday night after missing essentially five games with a mild hamstring strain. He's good to go for Minnesota's marquee showdown with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN), according to insider Shams Charania.

Ten days ago, Edwards left the Wolves' third game of the season — the home opener against the Pacers — after just a few minutes, and he was quickly ruled out with hamstring tightness. The initial reporting from Charania was that Edwards would miss two weeks, which meant he might miss up to eight games if the Wolves erred on the conservative side with their best player.

Instead, it's just four missed games in total for Edwards, although it feels more like five, given that he only played the first 3:08 against Indiana.

The Wolves did about as well as you'd expect without Ant. They hung on to beat the Pacers at home, lost to the Nuggets, and then dropped a thriller against the Lakers when they overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half, only to lose on an Austin Reaves buzzer-beating floater. After that, they handled business on the road against a pair of bad teams, the Hornets and Nets.

Coming off of trips to their respective conference finals, the Timberwolves and Knicks both sit at 4-3 heading into this high-profile matchup on national TV.

Minnesota has gotten big offensive contributions from Julius Randle (26 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.9 apg) and Jaden McDaniels (18.6 ppg) this season, particularly during Edwards' absence. Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert have also averaged double figures in scoring through seven games.

Edwards scored 41 points in the season opener in Portland and then had 31 in a loss to the Lakers two nights later. He's coming off of back-to-back second team All-NBA selections and is hoping to take another leap into legitimate MVP contention in his sixth season. If the Wolves have Edwards, Randle, and McDaniels all going on a given night, they'll be difficult to beat.

The Knicks started 2-0, then dropped three consecutive games before bouncing back with wins in their last two outings. They're led by the duo of Jalen Brunson (29 ppg) and Karl-Anthony Towns (20.4 ppg, 13.1 rpg), as well as two-way wings OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

This is just the third meeting between the two teams since the trade that sent Randle, DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick to Minnesota in exchange for Towns. The Knicks blew out the Wolves at Target Center in the first meeting last December, but the Wolves bounced back with a win at MSG in January.

More Timberwolves coverage

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News