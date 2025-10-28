Jaxson Dart surprises children's hospital dressed as Superman in awesome hug moment
It's nice to get a little perspective, especially when covering sports and entertainment.
Luckily New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is now the toast of the Big Apple thanks to his aggressive style, met some true heroes today when he visited a local children's hospital dressed as a Superman, a make-believe superhero.
Shared on the Instagram of one of those truly inspiring heroes, a boy named Giuseppe, Dart and Giuseppe immediately go into hug each other in a sweet moment that will melt your heart.
Giuseppe immediately recognizes the rookie sensation and Giants first-round pick, and the former Ole Miss standout flashes his million dollar smile as the two embrace.
The Giuseppe Strong Instagram handle originally shared the heartwarming moment, and it was all part of trick or treating fun.
One of the top comments was from a rival Philadelphia Eagles fan, who wrote, "As an eagles fan, I love this guy."
Even though the NFC East rivals usually hate each other, there has been unusual love between the two sides, since also after Cam Skattebo's devastating ankle injury, the Eagles' chief of security Dom DiSandro, better know as Big Dom, brought cheesesteaks and pizzas from Angelo's, a local favorite, to the hospital while the Giants sensation was recovering.
Giants backup Russell Wilson also visits local children's hospitals often, and in fact, found out he was getting benched for Dart while visiting one that week.
Luckily seeing these truly heroic kids puts all sports, even violent professional sports like the NFL, into their proper place.
Thanks for sharing Giuseppe, and thanks to Dart for giving him "the best time."
