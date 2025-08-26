Anthony Edwards has girlfriend by his side in China as Ayesha Howard drama heats up
You usually know how Anthony Edwards is doing with current girlfriend Shannon Jackson based on her social media activity.
After going very cold for much of the NBA playoffs, with some brief returns flexing her elite WAG status as the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar made it all the way to the NBA Western Conference Finals, Ms. Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, flexed a luxury Italian vacation with the the two-time All NBA selection in late June.
RELATED: LeBron James' wife Savannah is unrecognizable in throwback couple photos
Now she's flexing again with the 24-year-old three-time All Star as Edwards does his NBA superstar requirement of visiting China in the offseason, with some Yao Ming trash talk naturally, including visiting the Great Wall of China. Loyally by his side has been Jackson, also the mother of their one-year-old baby daughter Aislynn, born in March 2024.
RELATED: Edwards’ girlfriend Shannon flexes tropical vacation amid Ayesha Howard drama
That's notable because Edwards' vocal ex, Ayesha Howard, has been in the headlines again for the ongoing legal battle over child support for their baby girl, Aubri Summers Howard, born in October 2024.
Rumors of alleged payouts constantly make the rounds on social media, but as of this posting, nothing has been agreed to between Edwards and Howard.
As Us Weekly reports, Howard calls Edwards' claims that she's extorting him as "downright sick," adding, "I am a single mother who has been left to raise a child without support, while [Edwards] frames his temporary legal discomfort as injustice, all while avoiding meaningful parental responsibility.”
It's a sad situation for everyone involved, especially for those two little girls. Edwards has posted on his Instagram handle in the past celebrating Aislynn's first birthday, affectionately calling her "Aisy Paisy," and Jackson has often posted Aislynn hanging out at Wolves games.
Jackson also posted on her TikTok handle hanging out together as a couple in China recently, intimately holding hands.
Let's hope it all gets resolved and Edwards can avoid the drama off the court so that he can continue to excel on it with NBA fans, and NBC Sports, ESPN/ABC, and Amazon especially hoping he can become the next great American star for $76 billion reasons.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat