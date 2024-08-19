Flau'jae issues friendly reminder on how to pronounce name
Flau’jae Johnson is quickly becoming a force on both the basketball court and the rap landscape. And as she becomes a household name, the LSU Lady Tiger guard and rapper has taken to social media to remind fans and followers how to pronounce said name.
Ahead of the upcoming college basketball season, Flau’jae issued a friendly clarification on X (formerly Twitter). She noted that her name, Flau’Jae is pronounced “Flaw-J.” However, she is cool with different pronunciations of the name, given its one-of-a-kind flair. “I know it’s unique so I don’t trip,” she said.
She even had fun with fans, who shared how they thought her name was pronounced.
One fan said he had been pronouncing her name like “Flaw Zhae,” and she responded, applauding him for “doing [his] own thing.”
Another fan recalled how a commentator from “Overtime Select” had mispronounced her name, sounding like “Flowjae,” which prompted many angry comments from fans.
But there was one mispronunciation that Flau’jae admits she was fond to learn of. One fan said he had been saying “flaw LESS,” which, evidently made Flau’jae’s day.
The 20-year-old multihyphenate is named after her late father, Jason Johnson, a rapper who performed under the stage name, Camouflage. Camouflage was murdered in 2003, about six months before Flau’jae was born, and Flau’jae has often said that she raps to carry on her father’s legacy.
Back in June, Flau’jae dropped her debut EP, “Best of Both Worlds,” and performed at the ESPY awards the following month.
In addition to offering a simple guide to pronouncing her name, Flau’jae also announced via social media today that she closed on acres of land. With this land, she intends to begin creating generational wealth for her family.
With everything she’s accomplished at her young age, we know that Flau’jae’s name will be one to remember.
