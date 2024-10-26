Gabbie Marshall, bestie Jada Gyamfi reunite for adorable on-field pic
The Iowa women's basketball team has provided some great memories for the Hawkeyes faithful over the past few years and some of the team's top stars brought back some nostalgia this weekend.
Former Iowa stars Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, and Gabbie Marshall returned to campus and participated in a scrimmage with their former teammates.
On Saturday, they pulled up to Kinnick Stadium to cheer on the Iowa football team against Northwestern.
The Hawkeyes delivered a 40-14 shellacking of the Wildcats in front of their special guests who posed for some great photos on the field.
One photo making the rounds is Gabbie Marshall and her Iowa bestie Jada Gyamfi, reminding everyone of the good times on the court during the team's Big Ten championship runs.
Jada also shared a video of her and Gabbie embracing and skipping down the sideline.
"I love you until the end of time," Gabbie wrote.
That's the kind of friendship that everyone needs.
Of course, Iowa GOAT Caitlin Clark and Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin were also in attendance for the big win at Kinnick.
Once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye.
We'll have to see how often the alumni comes through during the 2024-25 season as Iowa looks to continue finding success on the court after consecutive national championship appearances.
