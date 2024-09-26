Athlos NYC prize money: How much will top female track athletes earn?
The inaugural Athlos NYC invitational takes place on Thursday, September 26, at Icahn Stadium.
Athlos NYC is the first female-only premier track event and was funded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The lucrative event will feature 36 of the top track stars in the world.
Among the participants are three-time Paris Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, fellow Olympians Masai Russell, Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, Torrie Lewis, and many more, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.
WATCH: Gabby Thomas gets hips loose with flirty warm-up dance
Athlos NYC's prize money has generated plenty of attention, dwarfing the prizes for other high-profile track meets throughout the year.
How much will the Athletes earn?
MORE: Gabby Thomas flaunts toned abs in courtside crop top at WNBA Playoffs
Athlos NYC Prize Money
Athlos NYC will offer an unprecedented $60,000 prize for first-place finishers in every event throughout the meet. For comparison's sake, Diamond League, one of the biggest events in track and field, offers a $30,000 first prize for the final.
Athletes finishing second and third place at Athlos NYC will receive $25,000 and $10,000, respectively, while finishes four through six will take home $8,000, $5,000, and $2,500.
Further proving its commitment to the athletes, Athlos NYC has pledged 10 percent of all event revenue will be distributed among all competitors.
MORE: Masai Russell flexes gold medal with Rolls Royce, matching fit
Athlos NYC Events & Schedule
Athlos NYC will showcase six events.
Several Olympians who competed in the events will participate in the meet, with Athlos NYC highlighting the 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 800m, and 1500m.
The schedule is as follows:
Event
Time (ET)
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
7:35 p.m.
Women’s 100m Final
7:55 p.m.
Women’s 400m Final
8:15 p.m.
Women’s 800m Final
8:35 p.m.
Women’s 1500m Final
8:55 p.m.
Women’s 200m Final
9:15 p.m.
The meet will air on YouTube, X, DAZN, and ESPN+.
Get your popcorn ready.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh no he didn’t: Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral
Custom bf boots: Livvy Dunne shows off custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots
All good: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry’s TikTok makeover post
Chill look: Anthony Edwards’ way-too-casual red carpet fit that fans are roasting
Bling kicks: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels