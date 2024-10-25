Gabby Thomas does awkward dance video with twin brother
We’re used to seeing Gabby Thomas crushing races in the Olympics and rocking fits at events like Formula 1 in a miniskirt, cowgirl combo, while also flaunting her legs in Daisy Dukes at ESPN’s College Gameday in her hometown of Austin, Texas.
The three-time Olympic track gold medalist also has been giving us a glimpse into her relationship with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes lately while on their vacation to the Maldives where she posted a “spicy” dance video on TikTok of the two after too many drinks.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens drop baecation pics during Bears bye week
We aren’t used to seeing her with her twin brother, Andrew, however. Thomas gave us a rare look into their special bond with an odd dance video together on her TikTok, captioning it “late on the trend but we are actually twins so.” The video is set to Muni Long’s “Made For Me” song, which is also a bit awkward because it’s a love song.
It’s a strange interaction between them, but great to see the sister and brother getting along so well. Even Rico Thee Pug made a special guest appearance in the video.
RELATED: Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield's beach vacation swimsuit stunners
Gabby and Andrew were born on December 7, 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia. Their mother is Jennifer Randall, a professor at the University of Michigan, and her father is Desmond Thomas, who is originally from Jamaica. They also have three younger siblings, Desi, Tyler, and Kim.
While Gabby is gifted on the track, Andrew is an artist who works as a graphic designer.
They clearly have a special bond — no matter how awkward it looks in this video.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date