Gabby Thomas' pug Rico poses with pumpkins in adorable fall shots
Gabby Thomas is ready for fall — and so is her adorable pug, Rico.
Today, the three-time Olympic gold medalist track star shared some adorable photos of her pug on her Instagram Story. In the photos, Rico is seen sitting atop a batch of mini pumpkins, with a precious smile on his face.
On Rico’s personal Instagram account (yes, you read that correctly), the dog is seen at what appears to be a farmers market of some sort. A carousel contains the same photos Thomas posted, as well as some with Rico’s furry friends. One of Rico’s buddies is Theo, a schnauzer belonging to University of Wisconsin track alum Bianca Stubler.
The pictures appear to have been taken in Austin, Texas, where Stubler lives, and where Thomas was in town for the Formula 1 Circuit of the Americas event.
While in town, Thomas went full Texan, rocking a mini skirt fit complete with cowgirl boots.
Thomas wasn’t the only person who brought their dog down to Austin this past weekend. “ESPN College GameDay” co-host Kirk Herbstreit was also in town, as the Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs game was the show’s Game of the Week. During a press conference, Herbstreit was accompanied by his 10-year-old golden retriever, Ben — who loved getting pets and scratches from fans.
The stars were out in full force in Austin, but their fur babies certainly stole the show.
