Paige Bueckers rocks ‘Spider-Woman’ fit in latest fashion hit

The UConn Huskies and NIL star shares photos of a look fit for a superhero.

Matt Ryan

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after her basket against the Syracuse Orange.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after her basket against the Syracuse Orange. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers is on fire with her fit game. The UConn Huskies All-American guard recently took in New York Fashion Week and wore a spectacular colorful ensemble full of “butterflies” where she flexed her abs.

She even got the attention of Olympic gold medalist gymnast and fellow Minnesota native Sunisa Lee .

The 22-year-old basketball star has been quite busy off the court lately from NYFW to the US Open, where she was spotted chilling in Coco Gauff’s player suite. Before that she got back to campus for the start of school, where she almost impaled herself with a power drill building dorm room furniture. 

Her latest post for her 2 million followers on Instagram is definitely a look fit for a superhero.

The caption reads, “Sp5derwoman 🕸️”. 5 is for Bueckers jersey number at UConn. The all-black with the spider web patterns and the dark shades go along her white signature Nike shoes.

Bueckers is the consensus No. 1 pick for next April’s WNBA draft, but will first play her final season of college basketball. Last year, she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Off the court, the UConn guard is just as successful. She currently makes $1.4 million per year in NIL money, according to On3.

Opponents better look out next season, Sp5woman will be in the building.

