Paige Bueckers rocks ‘Spider-Woman’ fit in latest fashion hit
Paige Bueckers is on fire with her fit game. The UConn Huskies All-American guard recently took in New York Fashion Week and wore a spectacular colorful ensemble full of “butterflies” where she flexed her abs.
She even got the attention of Olympic gold medalist gymnast and fellow Minnesota native Sunisa Lee .
RELATED: Skylar Diggins-Smith’s spooky Friday the 13th skeleton WNBA pregame fit
The 22-year-old basketball star has been quite busy off the court lately from NYFW to the US Open, where she was spotted chilling in Coco Gauff’s player suite. Before that she got back to campus for the start of school, where she almost impaled herself with a power drill building dorm room furniture.
Her latest post for her 2 million followers on Instagram is definitely a look fit for a superhero.
RELATED: Angel Reese goes makeup-free in selfie donning hilarious Allen Iverson shirt
The caption reads, “Sp5derwoman 🕸️”. 5 is for Bueckers jersey number at UConn. The all-black with the spider web patterns and the dark shades go along her white signature Nike shoes.
Bueckers is the consensus No. 1 pick for next April’s WNBA draft, but will first play her final season of college basketball. Last year, she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Off the court, the UConn guard is just as successful. She currently makes $1.4 million per year in NIL money, according to On3.
Opponents better look out next season, Sp5woman will be in the building.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Summer slammin’: Oly star Rebeca Andrade bikini photos stun, shows off physique
Eew: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a ‘disgusting’ problem on their hands
Off-the-court game: Paige Bueckers flexes abs in one-of-a-kind NYFW fit photo dump
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?