Gatorade nails Luka Doncic’s Lakers debut with ‘new’ Hollywood sign

Los Angeles is welcoming Doncic with open arms, but fans are still reeling over the controversial trade.

Alex Gonzalez

Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poses for photos with general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick at UCLA Health Training Center.
Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poses for photos with general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick at UCLA Health Training Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic is set to make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, and the city of angels is extending him a warm welcome.

Ahead of the game tonight, in which the Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz, Gatorade has debuted a subtle yet symbolic new advertisement. The short clips focuses on the Hollywood sign, however, the two Ls in “Hollywood” have been replaced with the number 77, which is Luka’s jersey number. The clip then cuts to a screen reading “It’s showtime!,” marking the beginning of a new era for Doncic.

While LA is welcoming Doncic with open arms, the news of Doncic’s trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers still isn’t sitting well with Mavs fans. In the days since the trade announcement, many fans have taken to the Mavs’ home arena, the American Airlines Center, and held protest funerals for Doncic’s time with the Mavs, leaving plush toys, letters, and photos. 

Luka protestors 2025
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks fans gather outside the arena before the game between the Dallas and the Houston Rockets to protest the Nico Harrison trade of former Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Doncic himself has expressed that the trade came as a surprise to him. But in a press conference held on Thursday, Feb. 6, he shared that he’s been using the trade, as well as fans questioning his conditioning, as motivation as a new chapter begins.

“I’ve been questioned many, many times in my life,” Doncic said. “It’s just another motive to be more prepared for myself and just take another road, but I’ve been questioned a lot. It’s a job, it’s a business, and I’m just happy to be here. Playing basketball, it’s all I want.”


Fans can tune into Doncic’s debut at 10:30 p.m. ET, broadcasting on ESPN.

Luka Doncic
Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts watching game action against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

