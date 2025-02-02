Mavericks fan leaves hilarious ‘RIP Mavs’ tribute in shocking Luka Doncic Lakers trade
It was the NBA trade heard ‘round the world one fateful February night, and Dallas Mavericks fans aren’t taking this lightly.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, point guard Luka Doncic was traded from the Mavs to the Los Angeles Lakers in a historic trade deal. Needless to say, Mavs fans are distraught over the matter and are making their feelings known. Moments after the trade deal was announced, several Mavs fans made their way over the Mavs’ home arena, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, where they left items outside, paying tribute to the beloved Slovenian point guard.
One fan placed a drawing of a tombstone on a statue of retired power forward Dirk Nowitzki, reading “RIP Mavs, ToD 11:23 p.m.,” with a famous quote from Doncic “I need a recovery beer.” Alongside the drawing are three beer cans, a flower, and a Doncic plush toy, per a photograph from Dallas-based news station WFAA.
Another fan placed the famous “Step Brothers” T-Shirt, featuring Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the steps outside of the AAC, with some white flowers.
All through the night, disgruntled Mavs fans were photographed and videoed, expressing their disapproval over the deal.
“Absolutely the worst day in Dallas Mavericks history,” said one fan.
“No, this is the worst trade of all time in Dallas history,” said another. “You cannot name me a worse trade than this one…This is the present-day JFK.”
It’ll be some time before Doncic makes his Lakers debut, as he is still recovering from a calf injury that has kept him off the court since Christmas Day of 2024. However, he is expected to play his first game with the Lakers on Saturday, Feb. 8, when they take on the Indiana Pacers.
