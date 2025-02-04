New Lakers star Luka Doncic rocks ridiculously expensive watch in awkward LA intro
It’s hard to believe but Luka Doncic really is on the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s certainly already fitting in with the LA lifestyle with his ridiculously baller watch her wore for his official introduction.
The NBA world is still shook up after Doncic and Maxi Kleber were traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the 2029 first-round pick. Luka himself still looked shocked as he sat with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Reddick on Tuesday in an awkward kind of moment.
At the presser while making some heartfelt comments about Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi and dressing dapper — and not looking overweight — in a light-gray sweater, Luka had a sweet watch on. In fact, it was a $200K watch. An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked 15407BA in 18K yellow gold to be exact. Check it out.
The new Lakers star is already a very wealthy man. He's in the middle of a five-year, $215 million contract. The only bummer is he just purchased a $15 million Dallas area home and his fiancée is super sad.
No doubt he’ll find something baller — albeit more expensive — in the Los Angles real estate market.
Welcome to LA, Luka. You’re already fitting in.
