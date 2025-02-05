Luka Doncic flexes insanely expensive watch for Lakers game at Clippers
Luka Doncic may not have stepped on the court yet to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but for his first appearance at a game Tuesday night he certainly made a statement.
The 25-year-old admitted he’s still shocked over the trade from the Dallas Mavericks during his introductory press conference where he also made a touching Kobe Bryant and Gigi comment that even caught the attention of Vanessa Bryant.
He also wore a sick $200K watch at his press conference. Luka would one-up that when he showed up at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, for the Lakers vs. the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. Despite not playing yet as he recovers from a calf injury, he certainly shined with his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked 26585CE in black ceramic with a staggering market price of $300K. Check it out.
Baller.
Doncic and Maxi Kleber were traded from the Mavs to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the 2029 first-round pick.
The new Lakers star is already a very wealthy man. He's in the middle of a five-year, $215 million contract. The only bummer is he just purchased a $15 million Dallas area home and his fiancée is super sad.
At least he seems to be embracing the LA lifestyle already with his baller watches.
