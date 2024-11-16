Genie Bouchard shows pickleball life isn't always glamorous for the hands
Genie Bouchard is an open book. She's always sharing special moments of her life on social media which has helped increase engagement with her fans.
But, unlike the Meta Gods at IG want you to know, things aren't always picture perfect.
Genie reminded us of that when she detailed her first World Series experience of catching a foul ball. Catching a foul ball is great. Everyone would say it's a fun time -- until that foul ball bounces off of another woman's face.
You can't win 'em all.
She provided another reminder this weekend after a pickleball match in Montreal. Genie was sharing updates on Instagram throughout the day from her arrival to on-court look.
Everything seems to be going great, right? Well, you aren't her fingers.
Genie's follow-up story served as the horrible reminder that there can be tragedy in victory, because some of her fingernails were lost along the way.
"Leaving Milwaukee with two broken nails due to pickleballs being hit directly onto them and chopping them straight off instantly," she wrote.
You hate to see it. Now, everyone pour one out for the homies.
In the meantime, we will have to wait to see what journey goes on next, and what fingernails come along for the ride.
