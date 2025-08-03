The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson ditches Ciara, daughters for sons-only brunch with perfect selfie

The New York Giants quarterback has a “boyz” brunch that has Ciara commenting on the photo.

Matt Ryan

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) speaks during a press conference during day one of the New York Giants training camp.
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) speaks during a press conference during day one of the New York Giants training camp. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Soon Sundays will be taken up by football for New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. He took advantage of a day off this Sunday for a brunch with his sons and posted an epic picture of the three of them together.

The 36-year-old Wilson spent a lot of time in the offseason with his recording artist Ciara and their four kids. They also just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary where Wilson and Ciara had adorable tributes to each other.

Ciara also crushed her man in matching denim fits at a New York Knicks game, and then again on the first day of training camp in her jean shorts. Wilson also loved her unglamorous look from afar for her big honor.

Russell Wilson, Ciara
July 11, 2025: Ciara and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson at the TODAY show. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The couple has also posted some amazing moments with Future, 11, Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and baby Amora, 1 like matching fits for Easter, and then the whole family in black promoting Russ’s new brand.

On Sunday, it was all about the boys. Dad, Future and Win got together for a “Sunday Brunch with my Boyz!”

Ciara would comment, “The best! My Boyz 💙“

Soon the whole family will be able to cheer on dad on Sundays, but this one was all about the boyz.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Win, Amora Princess, Sienna Princess, Win, Future
@dangerusswilson/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

