Russell Wilson ditches Ciara, daughters for sons-only brunch with perfect selfie
Soon Sundays will be taken up by football for New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. He took advantage of a day off this Sunday for a brunch with his sons and posted an epic picture of the three of them together.
The 36-year-old Wilson spent a lot of time in the offseason with his recording artist Ciara and their four kids. They also just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary where Wilson and Ciara had adorable tributes to each other.
Ciara also crushed her man in matching denim fits at a New York Knicks game, and then again on the first day of training camp in her jean shorts. Wilson also loved her unglamorous look from afar for her big honor.
The couple has also posted some amazing moments with Future, 11, Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and baby Amora, 1 like matching fits for Easter, and then the whole family in black promoting Russ’s new brand.
On Sunday, it was all about the boys. Dad, Future and Win got together for a “Sunday Brunch with my Boyz!”
Ciara would comment, “The best! My Boyz 💙“
Soon the whole family will be able to cheer on dad on Sundays, but this one was all about the boyz.
