Ciara crushes Russell Wilson with unique Yankees hat, fit for family WNBA game outing
We’ve seen Russell Wilson and Ciara at many different New York sporting events lately. This time, they hit up the WNBA and sat courtside with the kids where the recording artist crushed with her fit as she always does.
We’ve seen the New York Giants quarterback and his wife courtside for the New York Knicks games where she won the night in jean sorts and another where she danced with the cheerleaders. Also, they were on the field meeting a much taller Aaron Judge and taking in a New York Yankees game for son Future’s 11th birthday.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant flashes ginormous Kobe ring in sweetest selfie with bestie Ciara
They’ve definitely embraced the New York life — even though Ciara just rocked hometown the Atlanta Braves in her new single — and Ciara has been feeling “blessed out” since.
Always the star with her fit game, Ciara wore a unique pink Yankees cap with the bunny ears on them and some jeans for the New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury game.
RELATED: Ciara’s all-black stunner has Russell Wilson swooning during Giants minicamp
The crowd loved them, too.
It looks like baby Amora got a babysitter as Future, Sienna, 8, and Win, 4, were all there, too.
The couple has been married since 2016 and are always so adorable on social media even if Wilson goes overboard with his comments sometimes.
While it wasn’t a lucky night for the Liberty as they lost 89-81 for only the second time this season, Ciara had a winning night out with the family.
