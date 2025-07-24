Ciara, all the kids rock matching Russell Wilson Giants jerseys for training camp
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, had an eventful offseason. While Wilson traveled the country promoting his lifestyle 3BRAND, Ciara performed all over the world ahead of the release of her new album, "CiCi," which drops in August.
Wilson and Ciara also spent as much quality time as possible with their kids, Future Zahir, 10, the singer's son from a previous relationship, Sienna Princess, 8, Win Harrison, who turned 5 on July 23, and Amora Princess, 1.
Not only did the family celebrate Win's 5th birthday on Wednesday, they also showed up for Wilson's first day of Giants' training camp.
The 36-year-old quarterback posted a tribute for his son on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Win!!! 🎉 Watching you grow is one of the greatest blessings of our life. You light up every room with your joy, curiosity, and big heart.
"You’re a true gift from God, and we thank Him every day for you. Keep dreaming big, lil’ man. 🙏🏾 We love you so much!!! ❤️
Giants Head Coach Confirmed Russell Wilson Will Be The Team's Starting QB
After practice at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center, Giants head coach Brian Daboll once again confirmed that Wilson will be the team's starter over rookie Jaxson Dart.
"If anybody's battle-tested, I am. I can handle anything,” Wilson told reporters. “I think the best part about it, too, is that as a leader, you want everybody to know what they're getting every day. And I think that's what I want to be able to establish every day.”
Helping ease the first-day jitters, Ciara showing up to practice with all four kids. The entire family rocked Wilson's No. 3 jersey.
