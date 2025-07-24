The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara, all the kids rock matching Russell Wilson Giants jerseys for training camp

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, and all four kids prove to be the quarterback's biggest cheerleaders during his first day of Giants' training camp.

Emily Bicks

July 23, 2025: New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson on day one of the New York Giants training camp.
July 23, 2025: New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson on day one of the New York Giants training camp. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, had an eventful offseason. While Wilson traveled the country promoting his lifestyle 3BRAND, Ciara performed all over the world ahead of the release of her new album, "CiCi," which drops in August.

Wilson and Ciara also spent as much quality time as possible with their kids, Future Zahir, 10, the singer's son from a previous relationship, Sienna Princess, 8, Win Harrison, who turned 5 on July 23, and Amora Princess, 1.

Not only did the family celebrate Win's 5th birthday on Wednesday, they also showed up for Wilson's first day of Giants' training camp.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Win Wilson
@dangerusswilson/Instagram

The 36-year-old quarterback posted a tribute for his son on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Win!!!  🎉 Watching you grow is one of the greatest blessings of our life. You light up every room with your joy, curiosity, and big heart.

"You’re a true gift from God, and we thank Him every day for you. Keep dreaming big, lil’ man. 🙏🏾 We love you so much!!! ❤️ 

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Win, Amora Princess, Sienna Princess, Win, Future
@dangerusswilson/Instagram

Giants Head Coach Confirmed Russell Wilson Will Be The Team's Starting QB

After practice at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center, Giants head coach Brian Daboll once again confirmed that Wilson will be the team's starter over rookie Jaxson Dart.

Russell Wilson
July 23, 2025: New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If anybody's battle-tested, I am. I can handle anything,” Wilson told reporters. “I think the best part about it, too, is that as a leader, you want everybody to know what they're getting every day. And I think that's what I want to be able to establish every day.”

Helping ease the first-day jitters, Ciara showing up to practice with all four kids. The entire family rocked Wilson's No. 3 jersey.

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

