Giants QB Russell Wilson looks younger now than rookie year in side-by-side pics
Russell Wilson is entering his 14th season in the NFL. The New York Giants quarterback showed off the transformation of his look over the course of those seasons and it’s amazing to see how the 36-year-old actually looks younger now than in his rookie season.
Wilson came over to the Giants after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the two seasons before that with the Denver Broncos. Where he is most remembered is for his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks where he won a Super Bowl in 2014.
RELATED: Giants QB Russell Wilson booed at WWE SummerSlam in home stadium with sons
He’s now maybe more famous off the field for his marriage to recording artist Ciara with whom he just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary with amazing tributes on social media to each other, and their four kids who supported dad at training camp and for his new brand in the matching black fits below.
Both Wilson and Ciara never seem to age in these NFL photos over the years, and Wilson just shared a photo of his rookie season out of Wisconsin vs. now where he somehow looks younger in season 14.
RELATED: Ciara crushes Russell Wilson in jean shorts, Giants fit stunner posing on field
The hair has change some but he’s still smiling the same.
Congrats to Wilson on season 14 whether or not he starts for the Giants — he’s winning at life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
