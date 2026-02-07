Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Catches Eyes in Patriotic Team USA Olympics Outfit

With the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games now upon us, all eyes are on Team USA two-time defending Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim, so see whether she can reach Olympic glory once again.

Despite being just 25 years old, Kim (who is the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett) has cemented herself as an all-time great snowboarder and can continue adding to her legacy over the next couple of weeks.

Chloe Kim (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal. | Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

Last month, Kim revealed that she had suffered a torn labrum in her shoulder that threatened her participation in these Winter Games.

However, she managed to fight through that injury and is dealing with whatever pain that shoulder might be causing right now in pursuit of more Olympic gold medals.

Chloe Kim | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Chloe Kim Shows Off Patriotic Blue Outfit Before Milano Cortina Olympics Run Begins

Kim will be competing in the halfpipe event, with the qualifications taking place on February 11 and the final being on February 12.

In the meantime, Kim is preparing for the event by getting practice runs in.

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On February 7, she posted an Instagram video of her heading to training with one of her coaches. Kim is wearing a blue jacket with a sort of wool scarf in the video, and said, "Wait, the fit is so cute. So patriotic! 'Murica!"

The post is captioned, "Got to take a couple laps through the halfpipe today! It’s pretty damn good! Practice starts tomorrow, let’s get it!! ❤️❤️❤️".

Kim also said at the end of the video that she was "ready to get crazy" during these Olympic Games. Fans are surely eager to see her do so.

China; Chloe Kim (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal. | Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

