Olympic star Chloe Kim Has 2-Word Reaction for Browns BF Myles Garrett Winning DPOY

Two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim is about to compete in her third Olympics. While in Italy, she had to miss her Cleveland Browns boyfriend Myles Garrett’s big night at the NFL Honors event. She made sure to show her love for him after, though.

The 30-year-old Garrett broke the NFL record for sacks in a season with 23 (22.5 was previous high), and was rewarded on Friday night with the Defensive Player of the Year award while standing out in his cowboy fit.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Myles Garrett poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Instead of Kim by his side, Garrett had mom and dad on the red carpet.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Myles Garrett (center) poses with father Lawrence Garrett (left) and mother Audrey Garretty on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After becoming the unanimous DPOY, Garrett had this speech:

Myles Garrett’s speech after winning Unanimous DPOY.

pic.twitter.com/5X3kSxDpsq — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 6, 2026

Kim reacts to Garrett’s DPOY award

He didn’t mention Kim, but she was thinking about him afterward, writing “Soooo major!! ⭐❤️.”

Chloe Kim reacts to Myles Garrett’s DPOY | Chloe Kim/Instagram

While Garrett’s season is over, the 25-year-old Korean-American is getting ready to defend her gold medal. Kim was a darling of the 2022 Beijing Games winning gold in the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe where she became the first to win the event twice — she took home her first in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, making her the youngest woman ever to win gold in snowboarding there at just 17.

Kim and Garrett’s relationship

She also made news for hard launching her relationship with the sack king Garrett after they were linked since March when they were seen together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. They then shared a sweet moment at a game this season.

